Suspect in Cycling Star’s Murder Once Skipped Out on a $650 Botox Bill
FACE THE MUSIC
Accused killer and yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, who is on the run after allegedly gunning down Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old athlete her pro bicyclist boyfriend once briefly dated, had a lone misdemeanor charge on her record before emerging publicly as a wanted felon. The circumstances behind that incident, for which she was detained after Wilson’s death but mistakenly released on a technicality, have now been revealed—and Botox is involved. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News, Armstrong, 34, skipped out on a $650 bill following a Botox treatment in March 2018. The filing says Armstrong went to the front counter to pay, but after handing over her MasterCard, said she had another card in her vehicle that she wanted to use instead. She walked out and never returned, the affidavit states. Armstrong vanished after being charged with murder by Texas authorities earlier this month, and has eluded police since. On May 14, Armstrong was spotted on security camera footage at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, but remains at large.