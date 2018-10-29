Accused Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc Barely Speaks During Miami Court Appearance

CHEAT SHEET
Cesar Sayoc—the man who allegedly mailed over a dozen explosive devices to prominent Trump critics—barely spoke in his first court appearance on Monday, The Sun-Sentinel reports. Sayoc reportedly arrived wearing “khaki scrubs” and was “handcuffed to a chain around his waist.” When answering U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres’ questions, Sayoc reportedly sounded “hoarse” and only spoke a few words. He also reportedly “teared up and mouthed ‘I love you’” when he saw his sister sitting in the crowded courtroom. The hearing reportedly lasted less than five minutes. Sayoc is accused of mailing improvised explosive devices to government officials and prominent Democratic donors, along with pictures of his targets with a red “X” on the images. The parcels were intercepted before being opened by their intended targets. It was also reported earlier Monday that Sayoc had “a list of more than 100 people” that he intended to send packages to.