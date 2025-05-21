Tennis star Danielle Collins reprimanded a cameraman during a match Wednesday for getting a little too close while she was in the midst of a changeover. “I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me, and you don’t need to be on top of Emma,” Collins told the operator during a two-minute break in her match against Emma Raducanu at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. “It’s like wildly inappropriate,” she continued, adding that it’s “not that difficult to give space.” Collins ended up taking the win and celebrated her victory by touting the importance of “self-expression” and not being afraid to embrace the emotions that come with the game. “I think to be good at anything, self-expression is really important,” Collins said after the match, according to The New York Post. “I think you have to be yourself, and I’m a competitor at the end of the day. I’m not meek and mild. I’m not someone that is going through life quietly, and I want to succeed. I know what it takes to succeed, and at this level, you have to compete and this is what competing is about.” The tennis star previously caused a stir in January after blowing kisses to hecklers during the Australian Open and motioning that they should kiss her behind.
Diddy’s former assistant has revealed what was involved in staging the rapper’s infamous freak-off parties–and what his boss kept in his toiletry bag. George Kaplan fronted a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial for racketeering and sex trafficking continued. The assistant said he would regularly be given only a few hours notice to prep Combs’ preferred hotel rooms in cities including New York, Los Angeles or Miami. There were strict instructions on how the rooms needed to be staged. Kaplan told jurors he would arrive before Diddy with a bag containing “clothes, a speaker, candles, liquor, baby oil and Astroglide.” Kaplan said he often purchased Combs’ must-haves with a corporate credit card and the rapper would often request food, clothes and “sometimes drugs”. Advil and ketamine were also a fixture in Combs’ toiletry bag. Kaplan would clean the rooms, not hotel staff, noting “protecting him and protecting his public image were really important.” The hotel rooms were booked under the alias Frank Black, a play on Notorious B.I.G’s nickname Frank White. The late rapper was one of the first artists Combs released on his Bad Boy Records label.
Accused Maintenance Worker Says New Orleans Jailbreak Was Not an Inside Job
The maintenance worker at the centre of a New Orleans jailbreak has insisted he had no knowledge of the crime being committed despite accusations that he helped aid the escape. Last Friday, 10 men escaped from the Orleans Justice Centre after breaking through a hole behind a toilet, which had been shut off by the worker, Sterling Williams. Five men remain on the run in what is being called one of the largest jail breaks in recent U.S history, according to the Associated Press. An attorney representing Williams has told a court it was not an inside job, rather just a worker doing his job. Williams has been charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and one count of malfeasance in office. “He was not aware that there was going to be an escape,” attorney Michael Kennedy said. “He was not conspiring with them. He had no knowledge that he was being used.” Kennedy added: This was clearly all part of an orchestrated plan.” Williams “was nothing more than the tool they used to turn off the water which they knew would have to happen after clogging the toilet.”
Pope Leo XIV‘s hometown plans to acquire his childhood home in Chicago and turn it into a historic site that will be free to the public. The village of Dolton, in Thornton Township, Cook County, Illinois, said it will work with the Chicago archdiocese to preserve the pope’s brick-built home where he and his family lived for almost 50 years. The village’s attorney, Burt Odelson, told ABC7 that they plan to obtain the home “so that we can keep it as it is and people can come and view it.” He added: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Yet the village faces a challenge, as Leo’s humble family home is currently being fought over in an online auction organized by Paramount Realty, which also auctioned off Trump’s childhood home in 2017. Odelson said he informed the real estate auction company that the village will either purchase the home or buy it through eminent domain. “If there is a government use for any property or location, then the government has the ability, through the law, eminent domain, to pay a fair market price for that space,” Dolton Mayor Jason House said. He underscored the importance of the house to the village, noting that it brings “the recognition that great things do come out of Dolton.”
A 39-year-old air traffic controller who was the sole operator on duty for the Newark Liberty International Airport during a 90-second blackout early this month penned an anonymous column warning travelers against flying out of her own airport. The air traffic controller said she was on deck around 4 a.m. on May 9 when all her frequencies cut out for 90 seconds, leaving her unable to speak with the four aircraft she was just communicating with. “Do I think it’s safe to fly from or to the airport?” she wrote in the British newspaper The Times. “Let me put it like this: I deliberately avoid my own airport when booking flights, even if the alternatives are more expensive and less convenient. If Newark’s air traffic control problems don’t get fixed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before we have a fatal crash between two planes.” She wrote that everyone on her team has experienced some form of communications failure since they were moved to Philadelphia from Long Island last summer. The FAA said in response that the move was due to “critical staffing shortfalls.” Citing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the FAA said “our system is outdated and showing its age. When equipment issues occur, the FAA will ensure safety by slowing down air traffic at an airport.”
Europeans are scaling back business trips to the United States amid the Trump administration’s intensifying hostilities toward trade partners and immigrant visitors. European business travel bookings to the U.S. in April dropped 26 percent compared to the same month last year as companies seek markets offering “greater stability,” Politico reported, citing data from the London-based HotelHub, a booking platform used by travel agencies. HotelHub’s chief commercial officer Paul Raymond pointed to “uncertainty around the traditional partnership” and President Donald Trump’s tariff chaos as reasons European companies are thinking twice about coming to America. After calling the European Union “nasty‚” Trump slapped the bloc with 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, 25 percent tariffs on cars and 20 percent tariffs on all other goods, before abruptly hitting pause on the policies in April. Yet the fallout from America’s souring reputation isn’t just limited to European business travel. The U.S. is set to lose $12.5 billion in international travel spending this year, according to a World Travel & Tourism Council report published last week. “While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign,” said Julia Simpson, the WTTC president and CEO.
Before his papacy, Pope Leo XIV frequented a Rome gym for two years, said its owner. According to the Associated Press, the Omega gym is known to attract nuns and priests from Vatican City, with the new pope being no exception. His reported personal trainer, Valerio Masella, 26, revealed that Leo enjoyed running on his favorite treadmill in front of a mural of famous landmarks, including St. Peter’s Basilica, where the Chicago-born cardinal would later make his first appearance as pope. “He was always positive about everything—the weather, the city, the people, also for me, he said he liked the gym,” Masella said. According to him, the pope would train with him two or three times a week for up to an hour each time. “We would start off slow and then go pretty strong,” he said. Francesco Tamburlani, the owner of the Rome gym, recalls the moment he found out that one of his regulars had become the new pope. “When the name of the pope was announced, my phone rings and my son tells me, ‘Dad, it’s Robert! Robert, our member!’” Tamburlani said. “I heard the gym staff behind him cheering. ... This moved us, filled us with joy.”
As Trump‘s tariffs continue to hit major retailers across the country, Nike plans to raise prices on many of its products sooner than expected. Although the new prices are supposed to go into effect on June 1, a person familiar with the issue told NBC News that customers might see increased prices on shelves as early as this week. Footwear, apparel, and equipment will see an increase between $2 and $10, depending on their original prices. “We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning,” the brand said in a statement, excluding any talks of tariffs. According to Nike’s fiscal 2024 annual report, it manufactures around half of its footwear and apparel from countries like Vietnam and China, which have been hit particularly hard by Trump’s levies. Nike will not raise prices on kids products, Air Force 1 sneakers, items under $100, and Jordan apparel and accessories, though Jordan sneakers will be affected. “The buyers of these products are not that price-sensitive, so I doubt that a few dollars will make much difference,” Morningstar analyst David Swarts told Front Office Sports Wednesday.
Foreigner’s lead singer Kelly Hansen announced he is leaving the legendary rock band after nearly 20 years, dropping the bombshell reveal on live TV. Appearing on Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice, Hansen said: “After 20 magical years performing with this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner. This summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you, my friend Luis Maldonado.” In a later statement, he added: “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.” Maldonado, the band’s longtime guitarist, added: “This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m ready to honor Foreigner’s legacy and bring my heart to every performance.”
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney reveals how he’s supporting his buddy Ryan Reynolds during the ongoing legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. McElhenney told Variety Monday that when he’s not messaging Reynolds about the Welsh soccer club, Wrexham A.F.C., that they’ve co-owned since 2021, he’s sending him joke videos on social media. “It’s just our way of staying connected and navigating something together,” McElhenney said. “And also me giving and showing as much support as I possibly can with all the other stuff that he’s got going on, that I know is so difficult and challenging.” The It’s Always Sunny actor added that he and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, are trying to support the couple in a way that doesn’t “just simply add oxygen to the fire.” Olson has previously spoken out in support of Lively, writing on her Instagram Stories in December: “@blakelively is a kind, lovely, honest and generous person (and an incredible mom.) FYI.” Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni back in December, alleging sexual harassment. Baldoni hit back with a $400 million countersuit accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation and extortion.