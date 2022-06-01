Accused Minnesota Clinic Shooter Refuses to Look at Survivors Giving Harrowing Testimony
FACE THE MUSIC
A man accused of shooting five staffers at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, injuring four and killing one, did not look at the survivors as they testified about fearing for their lives during his trial on Tuesday. Gregory Ulrich, 68, targeted Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads Clinic in February 2021 after doctors stopped prescribing him opioids for pain, prosecutors said. For the first two weeks of the trial, the Associated Press reported that Ulrich was attentive and speaking with his lawyers. But on Tuesday, he wrapped his arms around a courtroom table and laid his head down as the clinic staffers spoke for hours about their experience and trauma from the shooting. Ulrich is being charged with multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder. Court records also indicate that Ulrich has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues.