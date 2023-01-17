Accused White Supremacists Charged Over New Hampshire Stunt
‘KEEP NEW ENGLAND WHITE’
A pair of Nationalist Social Club 131 members were arrested in New Hampshire on Tuesday, one of whom was allegedly the founder of the white supremacist group, according to the New Hampshire state Department of Justice. Authorities say Christopher Hood and Leo Anthony Cullinan trespassed and violated New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act when they hung banners off a Route 1 overpass in Portsmouth that read “Keep New England White.” Their sentiments were “clearly motivated by race,” a criminal complaint says, noting that NSC-131, as an unincorporated association, can be held liable for the violations since a dozen members were involved in the incident. “The hanging of the banners on the overpass is a trespass because it violated both state law and a Portsmouth ordinance that governs the hanging of signs and other notices,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. The pair face potential fines of up to $5,000 for each violation of the Civil Rights Act.