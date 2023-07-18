Accused Pentagon Leaker Uses Trump as Example in Court Plea
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who is accused of spilling government secrets on social media has used Donald Trump as an example in his own petition to a judge to be released from prison. Magistrate judge David Hennessy ruled in May that Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while he awaits trial for charges under the Espionage Act, citing Teixeira as a flight risk and a threat to national security. However attorneys for Texeira in a new filing on Monday claimed that the 21-year-old faces the same federal counts as the former president, who remains free. Prosecutors, Teixeira’s attorneys note, did not opposed Trump’s release. “Former President Trump and The Trump Organization own properties in multiple foreign countries, and former President Trump has access to a private plane. Yet, the risk of flight posed by their knowledge of national security information, and their abnormal ability to flee, didn’t even result in a request that either surrender their passport,” Teixeira’s attorneys wrote. Teixeira has been in custody since April.