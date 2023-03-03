CHEAT SHEET
    Accused Predator Matt Schlapp Bans White Supremacist Nick Fuentes From CPAC

    SCUMBAG SCUFFLE

    CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp reacts during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, M.D., U.S., March 2, 2023.

    Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

    Accused sexual predator Matt Schlapp has officially uninvited virulent antisemite Nick Feuntes from the Conservative Political Action Conference. The chairman of the massive conservative gathering revealed the news in a tweet on Friday, saying Fuentes’ “hateful rhetoric and actions are not consistent with the mission of CPAC” and expressing concern about the “rise of antisemitic rhetoric” in the U.S. Fuentes, an avowed white supremacist, fired back on Telegram, calling himself the “Most Canceled Man in America” while labeling Schlapp a “sexual groper.” Fuentes became a national figure after an infamous incident at Mar-a-Lago last year, when Kanye West brought him to a dinner with former President Donald Trump. Schlapp, too, has had his fair share of scrutiny after a staffer for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused Schlapp of non-consensually “fondling” his groin. Fuentes actually won’t be the only notable absence from CPAC this year: Big-name Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are also skipping the scandal-plagued event.

