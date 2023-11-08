CHEAT SHEET
SWAT teams were frantically searching a wooded area in New Jersey on Wednesday for a suspected Jan. 6 rioter who bolted when cops tried to arrest him. The FBI said in a statement to News 12 NJ that Gregory Yetman, 46, was wanted in connection to the riot, but his exact charges were not specified. He was described by the FBI as a white man who was wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap when he fled. His social media accounts indicate he’s a former military police officer, News 12 reported. Tactical teams could be seen combing through backyards and searching sheds in Helmetta on Wednesday morning, NBC reported.