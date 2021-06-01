Accused Russian Agent Says Giuliani Was ‘Very Useful’
‘APPRECIATE HIS METICULOUSNESS’
A Ukrainian politician and businessman accused by both the Biden and Trump administrations of being an “active Russian agent,” described Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as “very useful for me,” Time reports. In multiple meetings with Giuliani in the run-up to the 2020 election, Andriy Derkach fed the former New York City mayor information on Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and leaked tapes in hopes of damaging Biden’s presidential campaign. In particular, Derkach advocated the theory that the Ukrainian government, not the Russian one, had been the principal interferers in the 2020 election, and were attempting to get Biden elected. Recounting one meeting with Giuliani to a Time reporter, Derkach fondly recalled Giuliani’s note-taking abilities. “I appreciate his meticulousness,” said Derkach. “He records everything. He writes everything down in his notebook.”