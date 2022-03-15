CHEAT SHEET
Accused Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Dad Suffers Seizure Amid Trial
The ongoing Manhattan federal court trial for accused sex cult leader Lawrence Ray was briefly delayed Tuesday after the 62-year-old’s lawyer said he “suffered a seizure.” Defense attorney Marne Lenox said that while Ray was not hospitalized for the medical incident, his symptoms required a two-hour delay in the high-profile sex-crimes trial. Ray pleaded not guilty to several charges, including sex-trafficking, extortion, and racketeering conspiracy, for allegedly starting a sex cult out of his daughter’s Sarah Lawrence College dorm in 2010, and running it for nearly a decade under the guise of “therapy sessions.” Prosecutors allege that Ray physically, sexually, and psychologically abused several college students.