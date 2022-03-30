Accused Serial Killer Makes Sick Joke About ‘Eating the Victim’
CAN IT GET WORSE?
While speaking to detectives after her March arrest for allegedly killing and dismembering a friend, 83-year-old Harvey Marcelin made a racist joke nearly as gross as the crime of which she’s been accused. “You have to be careful about Chinese food because you never know what you’re going to be eating,” Marcelin said to a detective. “You may be eating the victim.” Marcelin made the remarks while discussing various types of cuisine in New York, though it’s unclear how the topic even came up in her discussions with law enforcement. At her Wednesday arraignment, Marcelin pleaded not guilty to killing and dismembering her 68-year-old friend Susan Leydon. Marcelin has been charged with first and second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse after Leydon’s dismembered body parts were found around Brooklyn earlier this month. Marcelin was previously convicted for the murder of previous girlfriends in 1963 and then again in 1984.