U.S. News

Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate Finds Ally in Trump

FRIENDS LIKE THESE

The Trump White House has put pressure on authorities in Romania to allow travel for Tate.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Influencer Andrew Tate faces claims that he raped and strangled two British women.
DANIEL MIHAILESCU/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
MediaJim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh