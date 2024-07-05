Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate Free To Leave Romania
SEXIST ON TOUR
Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate has been told he is free to leave Romania before he stands trial on human trafficking and rape charges. He and his brother Tristan, who are known for their “Hustlers University” online courses and their sexist language both deny charges of a series of sex crimes. They had been subject to travel bans but on Friday a tribunal in Bucharest ruled that they could now travel withinn the European Union. Romanian prosecutors allege that the Tate brothers and two other women lured their victims into fake marriages and relationships and then forced them to create pornographic content, according to Sky News. After the ruling Tate, a dual American and British citizen, announced posted on X , “I AM FREE. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS I CAN LEAVE ROMANIA. THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART.” Tate then ranted about which of his sports cars he should drive around Europe. The Tate brothers were previously accused of the sexual and physical assault of four women in the United Kingdom, but the case was dropped in 2019. In a separate case dating back to 2012, the brothers were accused of sexual aggression. In March a British court announced they will be extradited to the U.K. following their Romanian trial.