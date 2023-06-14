Accuser of Alleged Boston Serial Rapist Lawyer Shares Ordeal in TV Interview
‘LIVED IN FEAR’
One of the alleged victims of a lawyer accused of committing a series of rapes in Boston 15 years ago says she’s spent every day living in fear since she claims to have been attacked. Police didn’t have a suspect in the string of sexual assaults from 2007 and 2008 until New Jersey attorney Matthew Nilo, 35, was arrested last month. Investigators say they used DNA from a drinking glass Nilo used at a corporate event to link him to the crimes. Lori Pinkham, one of the people allegedly attacked by Nilo, spoke in a Good Morning America interview Wednesday about her ordeal of not knowing the identity of the suspect for over a decade. “It’s been really, it’s been horrible,” Pinkham told ABC News. “You know, a big part of my life stopped that day. I couldn’t work. I didn’t want to spend time with anybody.” She added: “Every day I’ve lived in fear.” She said that because Nilo had “stolen” her purse containing her passport and other identifying belongings, “he knew everything about me, and I knew nothing of him.” Nilo has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault and battery.