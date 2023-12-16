CHEAT SHEET
AC/DC Star and Hall of Fame Musician Dead at Age 77
Colin Burgess, who was the original drummer for Australian rock band AC/DC has died at age 77. The band confirmed his death in an Instagram post. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.” No cause of death was given. Burgess joined the band in 1973 alongside brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, Dave Evans and Larry Van Kriedt. He was fired a year later for allegedly being drunk on stage, however he laimed that someone spiked his drink. He was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998.