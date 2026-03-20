AC/DC Icon Hospitalized at 69 During World Tour
AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young was hospitalized in Argentina ahead of the band’s Buenos Aires show next week. The band posted a message on their website which claimed that Young was admitted to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” The statement said the 69-year-old “is undergoing a full battery of tests” but “is doing well and is in good spirits.“ The band is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on March 23, 27, and 31 on their worldwide “Power Up” tour. The iconic rock band has remained very popular in South America. AC/DC most recently played in Chile, and will head to Mexico after their stint in Argentina. Young, 69, is still expected to perform next week. “He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday,” the statement concluded. The band has seen several members come and go throughout the years for various health reasons. Young replaced his uncle Malcolm Young, one of the band’s co-founders, in 2014, three years before he died after suffering from dementia. Young was later seen walking out of the hospital, according to Reuters, citing a witness.