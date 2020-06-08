CHEAT SHEET
    ACLU, Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor Demand UN Investigation

    Pilar Melendez

    The families of four black individuals who died at the hands of police are now demanding the U.N. investigate U.S. police killings and attacks on protesters.

    Together with the American Civil Liberties Union, the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and Michael Brown have asked the U.S. Human Rights Council to open an independent investigation into police brutality.

    “Recent police killings of unarmed Black people as well as police use of excessive force and repression of protests violate United States obligations under [international law],” the statement reads.

