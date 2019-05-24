ACLU Files $100 Million Claim Against Feds Over Guatemalan Woman Killed by Border Patrol

The ACLU of Texas has filed a $100 million claim against the federal government for damages on behalf of the family of Claudia Patricia Gómez González, a Guatemalan woman who was shot and killed in 2018 by a Border Patrol agent, BuzzFeed News reports. The personal injury and wrongful death claim, which was filed on the anniversary of her death, accuses the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol of battery, negligence and reckless conduct in the shooting of the 20-year-old indigenous Mayan woman. “The government should acknowledge this was a miscarriage of justice and should attempt to make amends with the family,” said Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas. According to the complaint, Gómez had crossed the Rio Grande in hopes of getting work in the U.S. and becoming an accountant.