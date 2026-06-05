MAGA Goon Launches Bonkers Plot to Keep Trump Out of Jail

President Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer is already preparing for a Democratic revenge fantasy that does not yet exist.

Todd Blanche, who represented Trump in all four criminal cases before being appointed Acting Attorney General, warned this week that Democrats are plotting to target the president, his family, and his allies if they regain power—and suggested the administration is already putting “roadblocks” in place to stop it.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is already prepping to keep Trump out of jail if Democrats successfully execute Project 2029. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During an appearance on NewsNation aired on Thursday, Blanche was asked about Project 2029, a Democratic-led initiative spearheaded by former Arizona Democratic Party chair Andrei Cherny that seeks to build a governing blueprint for the next Democratic president.

Host Katie Pavlich, 37, pointed to comments Blanche made last week in which he argued the 79-year-old president “absolutely” faced prison had he lost the 2024 election.

Blanche was referring to the string of criminal cases that hung over Trump’s political comeback, including the New York hush-money prosecution, the classified-documents case centered on records stored at Mar-a-Lago, and the federal election-interference case tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Blanche defended Trump in his major court cases prior to the 2024 presidential election. SARAH YENESEL/via REUTERS

Pavlich then asked whether Democrats could use a future administration to seek revenge against Trump and members of his administration.

“Do I believe it’s a possibility that the Democrats will go after President Trump, his family, anybody that knows him, anybody that works for him?” Blanche replied. “I think they’ve proven that to be true.”

The Trump loyalist then suggested the administration is already preparing defenses against any future Democratic effort.

Blanche said Democrats have "proven" they are willing to go after Trump and figures in his orbit. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“And what can we do about it?” Blanche said. “We can just keep on exposing when we learn about the weaponization that happened for many years. We can keep on exposing it and putting roadblocks in place, so it never happens again.”

Despite the threats, Blanche insisted he wasn’t worried about his own future if Democrats return to power.

“I don’t worry for myself what happens in the future. I worry about this country,” he said before arguing Democrats should be “a little smarter” than they have been in the past if they want to go after the president.

The Project 2029 team did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Blanche’s warning came after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker suggested that a future Democratic administration should seek criminal prosecutions of Trump officials and law enforcement figures who have “broken laws”—remarks that have fueled MAGA fears of political retribution if Democrats regain power after a successful Project 2029 bid.

Blanche, who earned his law degree at night school, has made a stunning climb from Trump’s courtroom defender to the man now running the Justice Department.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche replaced Pam Bondi in April after Trump abruptly ousted her. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Blanche has served as acting attorney general since April, when Trump pushed out Pam Bondi after her messy handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and what insiders described as failed efforts to prosecute the president’s political enemies.

Since taking over, Blanche has moved to revive investigations into Trump foes, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump announced this week that he would nominate Blanche to take the job permanently, a promotion the former defense lawyer heralded as “the honor of a lifetime.”