Acting Capitol Police Chief Calls for Permanent Fencing Around Capitol Building
THE HOUSE, DIVIDED
In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, the acting chief of the Capitol Police is requesting permanent fencing around the building’s perimeter. “I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement Thursday. On Tuesday, Pittman apologized for the Capitol Police’s role in the Jan. 6 riot, writing in a separate statement that the force “should have been more prepared” and “did not do enough.” Pittman’s predecessor, Steven Sund, resigned in the days following the riot, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his firing.