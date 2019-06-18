Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan Backs Out of Nomination

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has recused himself from the confirmation process, effectively stepping down from the role.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, writing: “Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family.”

Shanahan released a statement after the news broke, explaining that his decision to step down was due to the confirmation process’ background check. His confirmation was delayed by an FBI investigation into a 2010 domestic abuse allegation.

According to Shanahan, the dredging up of a “deeply personal family situation from long ago” was being portrayed in a “misleading way.”

“I never laid a hand on my then-wife and cooperated fully in a thorough law enforcement investigation that resulted in her being charged with assault against me,” Shanahan wrote. “... I wish nothing but the best for her and regret that my children's privacy has been violated and they are being forced to relive a tragic situation that we have worked so hard as a family to put behind us.”

“I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense,” Trump wrote. “I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!”

Shanahan was seen as a controversial choice when he was picked to temporarily replace famed former Marine Gen. James Mattis in December, due to his past as a Boeing executive in charge of the company’s missile program.

This is the longest period the United States has gone without a confirmed secretary of defense. Along with defense secretary, the Trump administration currently lacks a homeland security chief, a United Nations ambassador, and a White House chief of staff.