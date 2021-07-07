Acting Haiti PM Begs UN to Investigate Moïse Assassination in ‘Highly Coordinated’ Attack
‘STATE OF SIEGE’
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was killed by a “highly trained” and “heavily armed group,” said acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, hours after Moïse and his wife, Martine, were both shot in his home early Wednesday morning. Martine was transported to a hospital with severe injuries, but is expected to survive. Joseph called on the United Nations to conduct an investigation into the attack and to hold a Security Council meeting on the fragile state of Haiti. President Biden has called the assassination “very worrisome” and offered condolences to the people of Haiti, CNN reports. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery,” Biden said in a statement. The Haitian government has declared a “state of siege” to prepare emergency security operations following the assassination. Moïse’s death came amid growing calls for him to step down as president as violence soared across the country.