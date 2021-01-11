Acting DHS Secretary Wolf Steps Down After Trump Pulls His Nomination
WHERE, WOLF?
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down, effective Monday night, he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings against my authority as Acting Secretary,” Wolf wrote in the statement to colleagues. Wolf was never confirmed by the Senate to his post, despite it being a Cabinet-level position, leading to several rulings invalidating the department’s policy decisions based on Wolf not being lawfully appointed. On Thursday, after Wolf called on Trump to denounce the riot in the U.S. Capitol, Trump pulled his nomination. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor will lead the department for the remaining nine days of Trump’s term, according to the statement.