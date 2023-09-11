Active-Duty Marine Gets Probation and Community Service for Jan. 6 Offenses
DOING TIME
An active-duty marine who stormed the U.S. Capitol alongside two fellow unit members was sentenced Monday to probation and an hour of community service for every Marine killed or wounded during the Civil War—totaling to 279 hours. “I really urge you to think about why it happened so you can address it and ensure it never happens again,” U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes told Dodge Hellonen, 24, at the hearing, emphasizing she doesn’t understand why he violated his oath to protect the constitution. Hellonen and his co-defendants Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate drove from their military post in Virginia to Washington, D.C, on Jan. 6 to “Stop the Steal” and joined the mob in storming the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents identified the USMC members after one of them posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” and they faced misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 21 days in jail for Hellonen, plus 60 hours of community service. Abate and Coomer will be sentenced on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.