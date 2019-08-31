Texas Police: Active Shooters Wound Dozens at Multiple Sites

More than two dozen people were injured in Texas on Saturday afternoon when police say what appeared to be two gunmen opened fire in multiple public location in the western part of the state.

Police were working to bring the situation under control and hunting for the alleged shooters who allegedly hijacked a mail truck with reports of shots fired along stretch between Odessa and Midland.

The suspects are “currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people,” the Odessa Police Department warned. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!”

The Midland Police Department said officers were responding to reports of shooting at a movie theater in Midland, as well as a Home Depot in nearby Odessa. At least 30 people were injured in both cities, CBS News reported, citing police.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles,” police announced in a statement on Facebook. One vehicle was described as a Toyota truck, and the other a USPS postal van.

Residents of Midland and Odessa were urged to remain indoors as police hunted for the suspected gunmen.

The Department of Public Safety has also urged the public to avoid Interstate 20 in Odessa, Midland, and Big Spring.

This is a developing story.