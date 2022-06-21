Activision Blizzard Investors Defy Company, Demand a Misconduct Probe
OVERRULED
The culture problems at Activision Blizzard are apparently so concerning that shareholders have defied a board recommendation about whether to conduct an annual report on misconduct. The board had encouraged investors to vote against the shareholder proposal, which is non-binding, arguing that it should instead spend “energy and resources” elsewhere. The proposed report would detail how much money Activision has paid out to settle “misconduct claims in the past three years,” according to Axios, as well as the “total number of pending sexual abuse, harassment or discrimination complaints the company is seeking to resolve.” In a statement, the company said it “will carefully consider the proposal to enhance our future disclosures. Activision Blizzard remains deeply committed to a respectful, welcoming workplace.”