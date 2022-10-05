Activist Dresses Like a Drag Performer in Bizarre Protest at Iowa School Board Meeting
‘THIS IS NOT OK!’
An anti-drag activist caused a stir at an Iowa school board Monday night when she showed up in a drag performer’s outfit as part of a protest. During the public comments portion of the Ankeny School Board meeting, Kimberly Reicks addressed the room to slam a recent drag show performance that had taken place after school, insisting that all drag shows should be barred from classrooms and school settings. Wearing a fairly tame black, fringed, one-shoulder leotard and over-the-knee boots—which she said was similar to the one worn by the drag performer—Reicks insisted the look was very “inappropriate.” She said she was embarrassed by her appearance and wanted “to prove that this outfit should not ever be accepted in our school.” Reick’s bizarre demonstration, which included a poster, comes after youth drag performers were invited to Ankeny High School for an after-school event at the end of the previous school year. District administrators said the event’s organizers did not adhere to district guidelines, so the district was unable to approve the performance ahead of its date. “This is not OK,” Reicks told the school board. “I hope to God this goes viral and people laugh at me for the outfit I’m wearing.”