Activist Reported to Police Over Laxative Brownie Protest Stunt

Veteran actor James Handy, known for roles in films like Top Gun: Maverick, Arachnophobia, and Jumanji, was killed by his girlfriend’s son on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say that a 911 caller, later confirmed to be 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told the dispatcher, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Officers arrived on the scene and found Handy, 81, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood. Fire department paramedics transported Handy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. When police responded to the scene, Gledhill waved down officers, telling them he was the one responsible for Handy’s wounds. The LAPD said that Gledhill lives at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend. Gledhill was booked in the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million. Handy played a number of roles across film and television, playing a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the county coroner, Milton Briggs, in 1990’s Arachnophobia. He also appeared in series such as 9-1-1 and NCIS: Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star, 81, Killed by Girlfriend’s SonHORRIFIC LOSSThe actor was found unconscious in the front yard of a residence.
- 2Queen Elizabeth II’s Bridesmaid Dies at 97‘THE LAST OF HER KIND’Her father was blown up by the IRA.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 3Trump Deports Hundreds Who Fled War He DodgedREFUGEE BETRAYALThe president has targeted refugees from the war he weaseled out of.
- 4Putin Plots Wild Law Change to Solve Workforce CrisisKREMLIN CRUNCHRussia is struggling with a labor shortage linked to the war in Ukraine.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Activist Reported to Police Over Laxative Brownie Protest 💩💩💩She really let it all go.
- 6Humans Are Outnumbered Online for the First TimeBOT’S GOING ON?The milestone has arrived years ahead of schedule.
- 7United Pilot Given Chilling Warning Before Landing CollisionLOW BLOWThe jet was carrying 220 passengers.
- 8Major Update in Mystery of U.S. Woman Lost at Sea in BahamasSEARCH CONTINUESLynette Hooker has not been seen since she apparently fell off a dinghy into the ocean in April.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Music Superstar’s Net Worth Skyrockets to $2 BillionBIG REPUTATIONTaylor Swift doubled her net worth in under three years.
- 10Musk’s Estranged Daughter Shades Dad With Interview ResponseCOLD SHOULDERVivian Wilson walked away from an interview when asked about her father.
Queen Elizabeth II’s bridesmaid, Lady Pamela Hicks, has died at the age of 97. The cousin of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of the queen—who herself died in 2022 at the age of 96—was the daughter of Lord Mountbatten and a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. “My mother died peacefully today,” her daughter India Hicks wrote in a post on Instagram. “Whilst there is no tragedy in the death of a 97-year-old who has lived a full life, I know grief will be unavoidable, lurking around waiting for me, but today I am simply grateful that she was my mother. And through the prism of a crowded and remarkable past, she made incomparable company, carrying her memories lightly, and always with humor. My mother maintained right up to the end, the impeccable style, sharp mind and effortless charm that made her not only a cherished institution, but truly the last of her kind.” Lord Mountbatten was blown up on a fishing boat off the coast of Ireland by the Irish Republican Army.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”
Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
Donald Trump dodged the Vietnam War draft five times—and now he’s deporting refugees from that conflict at five times the pace of Joe Biden, immigration data analyzed by PunchUp shows. Trump, 79, received five draft deferments during the war, including a 1968 medical exemption for bone spurs written by a Queens podiatrist who rented his office from Fred Trump. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, later testified that Trump admitted he made the injury up, telling him, “I wasn’t going to Vietnam.” Yet in the first seven months of his second term, ICE arrested 875 Vietnamese, Laotian, Cambodian, and Thai nationals, according to PunchUp’s analysis of 505,000 I-213 forms released by The Guardian. Of those, 466 arrived during the 1975–1990 refugee window, with a median U.S. residency of 36 years—and nearly half had no criminal record at all. ICE quietly rescinded a 2008 agreement shielding pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants from deportation in June 2025, as our sister Substack reported. A DHS spokesperson defended the surge, claiming countries that once refused their citizens “are now accepting their own citizens including pedophiles and sexual predators.” They did not address Trump’s draft-dodging. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
*For the full report and other exclusive scoops that speak truth to power, head over to PunchUp.,
Russia is weighing a remarkable fix for its worsening labor shortage by putting children to work years earlier than current law allows. A senior Russian official has proposed lowering the country’s effective working age to 12 and reviving Soviet-style labor camps, arguing that teenagers are eager to spend their summers earning money instead of sitting idle. The proposal came from children’s rights commissioner Olga Yaroslavskaya, who said Russia should rethink labor laws as the country’s workforce crunch deepens. “When we talk to teenagers aged 12 and over, they all want to work in the summer, almost all of them,” Yaroslavskaya said. Under current Russian law, children can work from age 14 with parental consent and sign their own labor contracts from age 15. Yaroslavskaya said that should change, insisting “it is no secret that we need to change federal labor legislation.” She also pushed for the return of labor camps, saying, “It seems to me that the return of labor camps is a realistic scenario that our children will support.” To make her case, Yaroslavskaya recalled working in a Soviet youth camp as a child. Economists have warned that Russia’s labor shortage, fueled by the war in Ukraine, threatens to weigh on the country’s economy for years.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Activist Reported to Police Over Laxative Brownie Protest Stunt
An activist caused chaos at a school board meeting Tuesday by allegedly giving members laxative-laced brownies. Environmentalist Meghan Perry attended the Nantucket Public Schools committee event to protest the addition of synthetic turf at Vito Capizzo Stadium in Massachusetts, saying it would leach PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—into the surrounding soil. She handed out the brownies as she spoke, and the board members thanked her, but before they could take a bite, she made her big reveal. “It’s my understanding they do have a non-detect level of Ex-Lax in them,” Perry said. “But I figured since we’re OK with a non-detect level of PFAS, it would probably be OK.” School Committee chair Laura Gallagher Byrne said she intends to file a police report following the incident, the Nantucket Current reports. “The School Committee values respectful engagement and an environment where members of the community feel welcome to share their concerns. That process was compromised during last evening’s meeting,” Byrne said. Because this incident occurred in a school setting and during a public meeting, we are reviewing our public comment practices and filing a police report, as advised by town leadership,” she said.
For the first time in the internet’s history, machines now do more of the web’s browsing than the people who built it. Bots and AI agents account for 57.4 percent of all online requests, against 42.6 percent from humans, according to figures from internet infrastructure giant Cloudflare. The crossover is driven by the explosion of AI agents—near-autonomous programs that roam the web with barely any human input. A person might check five sites before buying something, while an agent might tear through 5,000. Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince, 51, didn’t see it coming this fast. “Welp, that happened faster than I predicted,” he wrote on X, having earlier pegged the tipping point at late 2027. He told NBC News he remains amazed by how quickly nonhuman traffic is climbing and that the shift only really kicked in over the past six months. The numbers have revived the so-called “dead internet theory”—the idea that the web will end up as bots talking to bots while humans fade into irrelevance. Prince thinks that’s wrong, arguing AI has handed content creation to people who can’t code or design. The bigger headache, he said, is money, because “bots don’t click on ads”—though he floated charging them for access instead, which could leave the web free for actual humans again.
A United Airlines pilot who clipped a light pole that then crashed into a truck while landing in New Jersey was warned he was too low. In a new National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday, investigators said that the pilot of the Boeing 767 arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport from Venice, Italy, only heard a thump and didn’t realize he’d hit the pole on the New Jersey Turnpike. The report, which does not assign blame, interviewed the captain of Flight 169, who said he had tackled wind and turbulence on landing. He heard the first officer say, “Hey, you are slow,” then, moments later, add, “You are still slow and a little low.” It also said, “He heard a thump.” The first officer said in the report: “I thought we were low.” The jet carrying 220 passengers and 11 crew collided with the 15-foot-tall light pole on May 3, sending it into the path of a bread delivery truck. The truck’s driver, Warren Boardley, suffered minor injuries, and no one on the plane was hurt, although it suffered “substantial” damage with three holes in the fuselage, one nearly four feet long. The truck had holes in the cab and trailer, but “There was no evidence of tire marks on either the tractor cab or trailer,” the report said.
The Coast Guard has recovered a dinghy that a Michigan woman was said to have been riding before she fell off and went missing two months ago. Lynette Hooker is alleged to have “bounced off” the dinghy and fallen into the ocean while she and her husband, Brian Hooker, were attempting to make their way back to their sailboat during a trip in the Bahamas on April 4. Investigators have been seen surveying the dingy after it was taken to shore aboard a tender boat and returned to a U.S. Coast Guard cutter. A life jacket was on the dinghy, with a cadaver dog also at the scene. Brian Hooker, 59, was arrested by Bahamian authorities on April 8 in connection with Lynette’s disappearance, but was released five days later without charge. He denies being responsible for the 55-year-old going missing and said she was swept up by the current after falling off the dingy. He said his wife had the keys to the sailboat when she fell off the dingy, meaning he could not use the vessel to go after her, and was forced to paddle back to shore.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Forbes has released their “VIPs of the Forbes Universe,” the Iconoclast 50, and pop music icon Taylor Swift is among the list of dominant leaders that are “changing the game.” As the richest female musician in history, known for her iconic anthems, Swift sits comfortably on this list with a net worth of $2 billion, putting the 36-year-old alongside other Forbes-recognized figureheads. According to Swift’s description on the Forbes Iconoclast 50, she “changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography.” The description also commends the singer-songwriter for pioneering the highest-grossing concert tour, The Eras Tour, estimated at $2.2 billion, which she used to buy back the original albums she had not yet re-recorded. To make the list, the 50 selected icons had to have been previously featured on a Forbes list and have created a groundbreaking industry impact within the past two years. Over the course of her 20-year career, Swift has released 16 albums, including her four re-records, won 14 Grammys, and been the only artist ever to win Album of the Year four times. Swift first became a billionaire in October 2023 and has doubled her net worth in under three years.
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter made her disgust for her billionaire father clear in a red carpet interview this week. Asked by a reporter at an event in Ibiza, Spain, “Your father the best, no?” Wilson seemed taken aback as she responded, “My what? Sorry?” The reporter then repeated his question, prompting Wilson to say “okay” before storming off. One of Musk’s 14 children, Wilson legally transitioned in 2022 and changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson without her father’s support. “I lost my son, essentially,” the Tesla CEO said in a 2024 interview. “My son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” Musk, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth approaching one trillion, has been a prominent political figure since his involvement with Donald Trump. Wilson has said he was generally absent in her life because of his wealth and public standing. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she said. In the time that Musk was present, Wilson said she “was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”