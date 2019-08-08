CHEAT SHEET
Actor Danny Trejo Saves Baby Trapped in Overturned Car
Actor Danny Trejo, best known for his role as Machete in Spy Kids, saved a baby trapped in an overturned car after a crash in Los Angeles. Authorities said two cars crashed on Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood. Trejo, 75, said he was on his way to get his car worked on when he saw a car run through a red light and collide with an oncoming car. He said he crawled into the overturned car and along with another bystander was able to pull the boy from the wreckage. “The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat,” Trejo told a photographer on the scene. The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.