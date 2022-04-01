CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Actor David Koechner Charged With DUI, Hit-and-Run After New Year’s Eve Crash
NOT FUNNY
Read it at TMZ
Anchorman star David Koechner is facing charges for a holiday season hit-and-run. The actor allegedly got so intoxicated that he crashed into the street sign around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a call to police. When Koechner was stopped, he was given a field sobriety test that he failed, leading to his arrest in Simi Valley, California, authorities say. Koechner could receive up to six months in jail for each misdemeanor offense, but as he is a first-time offender, he will likely receive probation. Koechner also faced personal consequences for the incident; his estranged wife, who he filed for divorce from in 2020, sought to suspend his visitation with his children.