Actor Dax Shepard Confesses to Opioid Relapse After 16 Years of Sobriety

Read it at New York Daily News
Actor and director Dax Shepard has revealed that, after 16 years of sobriety from opiates, he recently relapsed, according to the New York Daily News. His prescribed drug use rose to problematic levels again following hand and shoulder issues about six months ago, and the married father said he began to lie about his Vicodin dosage and dependence. “I felt so terrible about the lying,” Shepard said. “I was just very scared and I felt very, very lonely.” On Monday, he updated his social media to say he’d been seven days sober following the relapse.