Actor Eddie Hassell of ‘The Kids Are All Right’ Fatally Shot in Apparent Carjacking in Texas

Actor Eddie Hassell, whose roles included playing Mark Ruffalo’s son in the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right and Phil Nance on NBC’s 2005 series Surface, was shot dead in Texas, his manager told Variety. Details were scant, but the manager said he was killed in an attempted carjacking. The Texas native moved to Los Angeles when he was 11 and scored roles in dozens of TV shows and films. An avid skateboarded and surfer, his last acting credit was an appearance in the 2017 film Oh Lucy! as a waiter.