CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Actor Ernie Lively, Father of Blake Lively, Dies at 74
R.I.P.
Read it at Hollywood Reporter
Ernie Lively, an actor who starred in Passenger 57 and The Dukes of Hazzard, among other things, has died at age 74. Lively was the father of Blake Lively and four other actors. The cause of his death, according to family who were with him when he died in Los Angeles, was complications from cardiac arrest. Lively was also known for his roles in Turner & Hooch and both Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. He is survived by his wife Elain and eight children: Blake, Jason, Eric, Robyn, and Lori, who are all actors, and Bart, Lani, and Ryan.