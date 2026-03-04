Actor, 28, Reveals He’s in ‘Last Stages of Life’

Hope Street star Finnian Garbutt has revealed that doctors have given him a grave prognosis about his melanoma. “Scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of my life,” Garbutt wrote on Instagram. The 28-year-old was first diagnosed with melanoma four years ago. The illness metastasized to his liver and lungs and was deemed terminal in 2024. The Northern Irish actor is best known for his role as police constable Ryan Power on the BBC’s Hope Street, a show he’s starred in since his initial diagnosis. “Since being diagnosed 4 years ago I have achieved so many of my life goals — 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a movie (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile,” he wrote in his statement to fans. Garbutt has also started a GoFundMe and asked followers to donate in order to help him provide for his wife, Louise, and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse. “I am not posting this for sympathy and do not want anyone to donate if they cannot afford to,” he added.