Ex-Giants Star Declares Loyalty to Trump But Isn’t Sure Why
HE'S GOT THE SPIRIT
Ex-NFL star Lawrence Taylor is “here to serve” President Donald Trump—just nobody ask him why. The former New York Giants linebacker took the mic at the Oval Office on Thursday to declare his undying loyalty to Trump as the president announced that he would reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test. “I don’t know why. I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing, but I’m here to serve, and I’m here to serve you,” Taylor stated, earning him a pat on the back from Trump. The disgraced NFL player, who is a registered sex offender, added that he was “proud to be on this team” and was going to “do the best for as long as I can.” Taylor was at the Oval Office ceremony alongside Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The Football Hall of Famer also appeared at a campaign rally for Trump in 2024 to announce that he was renouncing the Democratic Party. “I just wanted to say I grew up a Democrat and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here,” Taylor said at the time.