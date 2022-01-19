Marvel Actor Dead at 37 After Skiing Accident in French Alps
TRAGIC
Gaspard Ulliel, a renowned French actor who starred in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight alongside Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac, has died following a ski accident in the French Alps. He was 37. His family and agent confirmed the news in a statement to Agence France-Presse. Ulliel won a Cesar, France’s highest acting honor, for It’s Only The End Of The World, and he portrayed designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent. He was airlifted to a hospital with head injuries after a brutal collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of the Alps. Emergency services had already been on high alert in the region after a 40-year-old man skiing at high speed collided with a 5-year-old British girl who was learning to ski. He has been charged with manslaughter.