Netflix Casts Actor to Play Young Colin Kaepernick in Netflix Series on Athlete’s Early Life

Exiled NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick said Tuesday that Jaden Michael, who has had previous roles in Netflix’s The Get Down and Vampires vs. the Bronx, will play him in Colin in Black & White, a six-episode series on his coming-of-age story to be directed by Ava DuVernay. The show will focus on Kaepernick’s adolescent years playing sports as the adopted Black son of white parents in Turlock, California, and how it shaped the man he would later become. In 2016, Kaepernick drew national attention for kickstarting the movement in professional sports to protest police brutality and systemic racism when he knelt during the national anthem.