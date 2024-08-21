Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson Teases a T Swift Endorsement of Harris

CHICAGO, Illinois — Taylor Swift hasn’t endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris yet, but actor and friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson thinks her endorsement could be nigh.

“She’s going through an evolution herself in becoming more politically active, but I want everyone to do what their comfort level is,” he told the Daily Beast at a celebrity luncheon on Wednesday near the the Democratic National Convention venue. “But knowing her personally, I do know what her values are, and they’re in line with where we’re all heading in this room.”

The Modern Family star, who played Mitchell on the sitcom, spoke during Creative Coalition event featuring left-leaning celebrities and politicians advocating for statehood for Washington, D.C.

There’s no official word on whether Swift will make a physical or virtual appearance at this year’s Democratic convention despite rampant buzz, especially as she just wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour on Tuesday.

Ferguson is just as curious as the rest of us.

“You know, I was just talking to Taylor this morning,” he joked before admitting he had no idea whether she was coming. “She’s certainly one of the busiest people on the planet.”

Swift has so far remained mum on this year’s election, even as pop contemporaries like Beyoncé, Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo have thrown their full support behind the vice president.

Still she has been politically vocal in recent years. Swift eviscerated now-Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in 2018 and urged her fans to vote for Democrat Phil Bredesen, who wound up losing by more than 10 percentage points. Swift also endorsed Joe Biden and Harris in 2020, announcing it through an Instagram photo featuring cookies frosted with "Biden-Harris."

Ferguson and Swift have been vocal friends for years, dating back to her adoration in 2014 for his karaoke rendition of her “Shake it Off” hit. She repaid the favor five years later when she made a surprise appearance at New York’s Stonewall Inn to sing the song with Ferguson. The Modern Family star also appeared in the music video for her Lover single “You Need to Calm Down.”