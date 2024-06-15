Actor Joe Alwyn Breaks Long Silence on Taylor Swift Split

Actor Joe Alwyn has opened up on his split from long-time girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In 2017, Alwyn embarked on a six-year-long relationship with Swift before the pair ultimately went their separate ways in April 2023. While notoriously quiet about his private life, he told The Times he hasn’t been able to shake her off since their break-up in April 2023.

The “Taylor Swift Machine,” as The Times reporter Laura Pullman described it, has the unescapable power of millions of committed fans, billions of dollars and an enigmatic leader at its front—not the type of thing Alwyn wanted to find himself on the wrong side of.

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now,” Alwyn told Pullman when she asked him about how he feels post-breakup. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

Alwyn has seemingly been the subject of multiple songs on Swift’s newest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ which derives its name from a WhatsApp group-chat that Alwyn has with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called ‘The Tortured Man Club,’ according to The Times.

Alwyn said it has been difficult for him to navigate the end of his relationship with Swift but having millions put it under a microscope through the release of her new album added fuel to the fire.

“There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” Alwyn told Pullman.

Swift has since moved on to a more highly public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.