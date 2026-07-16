‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Josh Grisetti died from a gunshot wound, Page Six reported on Thursday. An autopsy report discovered associated injuries as multiple bilateral temporal calvarial fractures and a brain injury. His tragic suicide shocked the Broadway community on Sunday, when Rob McClure, who starred alongside him in Something Rotten! announced the news in an Instagram post. “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote. “My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.” The star was known for his work in musical theater and for his role as Ralph Emerson on the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Grisetti was working as a director on “Legally Blonde: The Musical” but left the role two days before his death. His final Instagram post announced he would be stepping away from his duties for the show’s opening night due to “personal reasons” and that his “heart [was] hurting.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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