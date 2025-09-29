Actor Josh Hartnett Hospitalized After Car Crash With Cops

Actor Josh Hartnett was hospitalized when his SUV collided with a Canadian law enforcement vehicle. The two vehicles crashed at an intersection just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Hartnett was on his way home after filming an untitled Netflix series. Hartnett was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 59-year-old unidentified driver, according to the report. The pair were treated for “minor injuries,” while a police officer went to hospital as a precaution. Cops said the vehicles were “significantly damaged.” Law enforcement is looking for any witnesses or footage that could help further their investigation. Though the actor’s current project has not been announced yet, IMDB shows the untitled Netflix series features Mackenzie Davis and Natasha Henstridge. Under the show’s profile, the series plot is about a heroic fisherman who fights to protect his community after a sea creature has caused destruction to his town.