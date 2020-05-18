Actor Ken Osmond, Who Played Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies

Read it at Variety
Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver and then left acting behind to become a Los Angeles cop, died Monday at age 76, Variety reported. A well-established child actor, Osmond parlayed what was supposed to be a guest appearance on the ’50s sitcom into a role that lasted all six seasons—portraying a friend of Beaver’s older brother who sucked up to grownups and stirred trouble behind their backs. He joined the LAPD in 1970 and retired after being shot in 1980. “He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father,” Osmond’s son Eric said in a statement. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”