Actor Louie Anderson Hospitalized in Las Vegas With Lymphoma
Actor Louie Anderson was hospitalized recently as he underwent treatment for cancer, his representative told the Daily Mail. “'Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma,” the statement read. “He is resting comfortably.” Anderson’s form of lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, and has been regarded as “potentially curable.” It was not clear when Anderson was diagnosed with the disease or when he was admitted to the hospital. The disclosure came a year after Anderson revealed he lost more than 40 pounds through intermittent fasting.