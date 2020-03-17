Actor Lyle Waggoner, Star of ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ Reportedly Dead at 84

Read it at TMZ
Actor Lyle Waggoner, best known for starring on The Carol Burnett Show in the 1960s and 1970s, had died at age 84, TMZ reported Tuesday. Waggoner played different characters on the legendary sketch comedy show before going on to play the role of Steve Trevor and Steve Trevor Jr. on Wonder Woman in the late 70s. He was the first male semi-nude centerfold for Playgirl magazine in 1973 and was often cast as the heartthrob in TV movies and small films. He later founded an entertainment trailer business called Star Waggons. Waggoner died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning after a battling an illness and was surrounded by his wife and sons, TMZ reported.