Actor Mark York of ‘The Office’ Dies at 55

Mark York, the actor who played property manager Billy Merchant in several seasons of The Office, has died after “a brief and unexpected illness,” his obituary says. He was 55. “Even though he has been paraplegic since 1988, he had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality. He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do,” the notice reads. “He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future. In the past several years, he had been working as an inventor, and had obtained two patents for his inventions.”