Poll: Texans Like Matthew McConaughey More Than Greg Abbott For Governor
ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT
According to a poll released Sunday by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, actor Matthew McConaughey holds a commanding lead over current Texas Governor Greg Abbott when it comes to the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election. Among registered Texas voters, 45 percent said that they would cast their vote for the “True Detective” star if he were to announce a run, compared to 33 percent who said they’d support Abbott, who would be seeking his third term as governor. The poll showed strong support for McConaughey among Democrat and Independent-identified voters. This comes after the actor and Texas native announced last month that he was considering a run for governor. “Politics seems like a broken business to me,” McConaughey had said, but said that he thinks he has “some things to teach and share.”