Actor Michael Rapaport Trashes ‘Sore Loser’ Kari Lake in New Video
‘YOU LOST!’
Outspoken actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has never been one to mince words, and he certainly didn’t hold back on Monday, posting a no-holds-barred video in which he brutally slams Republican election denier Kari Lake over her new book, Unafraid. In the minute-and-a-half clip, Rapaport says that Lake–who lost Arizona’s gubernatorial race last year but continues to claim election fraud despite being proven otherwise–“got the dog-snot beaten out of her” in the contest, and now “continues to perpetuate lies that somehow the election was stolen.” Dubbing her book “a con, a hustle,” the 53-year-old veteran of True Romance and Higher Learning made no bones about his opinion of Lake, a Donald Trump favorite, stating, “You [should] put out a book called Sore Loser. I’ll buy twenty copies of it. You put out a book, Sore Loser. I’ll do the forward for it, because you, Kari Lake…no one cares about your book. You lost!” It’s not the first time Rapaport has targeted the conspiracy theory-peddling politician, asking in a November 2022 tweet, “Who’s NUTTIER? Kooky Kari Lake Or Miserable Marjorie Taylor Green?”