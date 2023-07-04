CHEAT SHEET
    Actor Michael Rapaport Trashes ‘Sore Loser’ Kari Lake in New Video

    Nick Schager

    Entertainment Critic

    Michael Rapaport

    Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images

    Outspoken actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has never been one to mince words, and he certainly didn’t hold back on Monday, posting a no-holds-barred video in which he brutally slams Republican election denier Kari Lake over her new book, Unafraid. In the minute-and-a-half clip, Rapaport says that Lake–who lost Arizona’s gubernatorial race last year but continues to claim election fraud despite being proven otherwise–“got the dog-snot beaten out of her” in the contest, and now “continues to perpetuate lies that somehow the election was stolen.” Dubbing her book “a con, a hustle,” the 53-year-old veteran of True Romance and Higher Learning made no bones about his opinion of Lake, a Donald Trump favorite, stating, “You [should] put out a book called Sore Loser. I’ll buy twenty copies of it. You put out a book, Sore Loser. I’ll do the forward for it, because you, Kari Lake…no one cares about your book. You lost!” It’s not the first time Rapaport has targeted the conspiracy theory-peddling politician, asking in a November 2022 tweet, “Who’s NUTTIER? Kooky Kari Lake Or Miserable Marjorie Taylor Green?”

