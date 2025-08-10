Cheat Sheet
1

Actor Reveals How Bombing ‘Good Will Hunting’ Audition Launched His Hollywood Career

BLESSING IN DISGUISE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.10.25 4:20PM EDT 
Published 08.10.25 4:16PM EDT 
Simon Rex at Lionsgate's "Americana" Los Angeles Special Screening held at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Actor Simon Rex reveals that flunking an audition was the break that made his career. Rex’s said in an interview with People published Sunday that his audition for the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, starring Matt Damon, was “so bad” that Damon started “laughing.” He said he was called in for the audition after he was spotted on MTV, where he was a video jockey. “It is funny because I started off as a VJ announcing videos in the ’90s, and that’s why I’m an actor,” Rex said. According to the actor, director Gus Van Sant saw Rex on MTV and said, “‘I want that guy to read for my movie, Good Will Hunting.'" But the audition didn’t fare well, with Rex saying he “bombed” it. “I was reading the lines like a robot because I had never acted before. And Matt Damon was laughing at me as I’m reading the lines like this,” he said. Instead of landing a role, the now 51-year-old received helpful feedback from the director, who encouraged him to go to acting school. "And now here we are," he said. The VJ-turned-actor would go on to star in the sitcom What I Like About You, the Scary Movie film series, thriller Blink Twice, and most recently, the crime thriller film Americana that will premiere on Aug. 15.

2
NASCAR Driver Suffers Grim Injury in Freak Accident After Victory
TRIPPED OVER THE FINISHING LINE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.10.25 3:08PM EDT 
Connor Zilisch enters his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Emergency workers had to race auto-racer Connor Zilisch to hospital after he suffered a nasty fall celebrating his win at the XFinity Series Saturday. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch had his victory celebrations cut short after suffering a nasty fall Saturday. The auto-racing champion, 19, was basking in the glory of his Xfinity Series win when he tripped and fell while balancing out the window of his JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Emergency workers rushed the driver to the nearest medical facility, where he was told he’d fractured his collarbone. “Connor Zilisch has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following today’s Xfinity Series,” NASCAR said in a statement. “He is awake and alert.” The driver later posted an update on X: “Thank you everybody for reaching out today,” Zilisch wrote. “Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.” JR Motorsports later confirmed he’s since been released from the hospital. “Wishing [Zilisch] nothing but a safe and speedy recovery,” Xfinity Racing said in an X post.

3
Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder Dead at 77
LEGEND
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.10.25 3:01PM EDT 
Published 08.10.25 3:00PM EDT 
Songwriter and guitarist Bobby Whitlock poses for a portrait in front of an old car next to a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne holding an acoustic guitar in circa 1975.
1975: Songwriter and guitarist Bobby Whitlock poses for a portrait in front of an old car next to a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne holding an acoustic guitar in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Derek and the Dominos co-founder Bobby Whitlock has died at 77. Carol Kaye, Whitlock’s manager, informed TMZ of his passing early Sunday at his Texas home “after a brief illness,” surrounded by family. “How do you express in but a few words the grandness of one man who came from abject poverty in the South to heights unimagined in such a short time? ” his wife, Coco Carmel Whitlock, told TMZ. “My love, Bobby, looked at life as an adventure, taking me by the hand, leading me through a world of wonderment from music to poetry and painting.” Derek and the Dominos was founded by Whitlock, singer Eric Clapton, bassist Carl Radle, and drummer Jim Gordon. The band was most active in the ’70s, when it released the hit song Layla. Beyond playing the keyboard and guitar and writing and singing songs, Whitlock was an avid painter, completing 1,800 pieces since 2018. Whitlock’s wife shared a quote the singer lived by: “Life is what you make it, so take it and make it beautiful.” His family is currently setting up a foundation that fans can donate to in his memory.

4
Halle Berry’s First Ex-Husband Spills Brutal Reason He Left
F---IN' PROBLEMS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.10.25 1:43PM EDT 
Published 08.10.25 1:38PM EDT 
Halle Berry attends the premiere of the movie "Flinstones" with her husband David Justice.
Halle Berry attends the premiere of the movie "Flinstones" with her husband David Justice. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Mitchell Gerber/Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Baseball player David Justice says that his marriage to actress Halle Berry ended because Berry was not “motherly” enough. Justice, 59, said that when he and Berry, 58, married in 1993, “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.” “I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know? Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” Justice said on the All the Smoke podcast. “She don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues.” Justice also said that their demanding careers proved to be an issue. “We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy,” he said. Berry and Justice divorced in 1997. Berry married R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benét in 2001, but the couple divorced in 2005. Berry was then married to her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016.

9
Oscar Winner Claps Back at Savage ‘Freakier Friday’ Review
‘TAD HARSH’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.09.25 9:20PM EDT 
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere for the film "Freakier Friday", in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere for the film "Freakier Friday", in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis is all fired up about one particularly cutting review of her newest movie. Freakier Friday, the new sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday—both starring Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter duo who swap bodies—was described as “humiliating to everyone involved” by one critic. Time journalist Stephanie Zacharek spat venom as she laid into the flick that “no one actually asked for.” Freakier Friday “appears to exist largely for one reason: to grift off the fondness many adults have for the original, even though the sequel has none of that picture’s breezy, observant charm,” Zacharek wrote. Time posted their review to Instagram and Curtis shot back in the comments: “SEEMS a TAD HARSH,” she wrote. “SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.” “Some people” seems to be an accurate description, as the film currently holds a 73 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences holding it in even higher regard at 93 percent.

10
Loomer Rages at Return of FDA Chief She Pushed Out Over ‘Voodoo’ Claims
BATTLE STATIONS!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.09.25 10:46PM EDT 
Laura Loomer argues with anti-Trump demonstrators in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023.
Laura Loomer argues with anti-Trump demonstrators in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

Laura Loomer is apoplectic after the Food and Drug Administration moved to reinstate a chief science officer whose removal she had publicly lobbied for last month. Dr. Vinay Prasad, one of the agency’s top vaccine regulators, stepped down in late July amid intense criticism from Loomer who, among other things, accused him of once using a “voodoo doll” to curse President Donald Trump. The far-right influencer called Vinay’s reinstatement “another egregious personnel decision” in an X post Saturday, promising she would increase pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services over its staffing policies. “In the coming weeks, I will be ramping up my exposes of officials within HHS and FDA so the American people can see more of the pay for play rot themselves and how rabid Trump haters continue to be hired in the Trump administration,” she said. “There are several Senate Confirmation hearings coming up and I have multiple oppo books ready for distribution! Should be a good time.”

