Actor Rick Moranis Randomly Punched in Face on Morning Walk in NYC

Read it at New York Daily News
On an early morning walk on Central Park West, actor Rick Moranis, from the movie Honey I Shrunk the Kids, was randomly punched in the face. Video footage shared by the NYPD shows a man dressed in black and an “I Love New York” hoodie with a backpack on his shoulder punch Moranis with a closed fist directly into the face. Afterwards, the actor fell to the ground and the suspect nonchalantly walked away. He went to the hospital after the incident and received treatment for his right hip, head, and back. The suspect is still on the loose.