Actor Shot in Haunted-House Scare Gone Wrong, Police Say
‘FRIGHTENED’
An actor at a haunted-house attraction in South Carolina was shot by a visitor after apparently spooking a group of people. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Keal Latrell Brown has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House. Brown and several of his friends entered the museum and “while inside, several members of the group were frightened by the victim,” police said in a statement. One member of the group was apparently so spooked that he or she fell down, police said, and at some point a gun fell at Brown’s feet and he allegedly fired it twice, striking the performer in the shoulder. Police say Brown has maintained that he believed the weapon was a prop and thought he was just partaking in the haunted-house experience. It was not immediately clear where the gun came from.